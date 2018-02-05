Subway to add 10 new restaurants to its Romanian network this year

American fast food chain Subway plans to add ten new restaurants to its 39-unit network in Romania, as it expects good financial results this year too.

The company announced that the selling volume per restaurant in Romania increased by 9% year-on-year in 2017, while the number of customers went up by 6% at a national level.

“We are planning to open 10 new restaurants in Romania this year. We continue to look for new franchisees and locations. Opening a new Subway restaurant is part of a long and difficult process that includes finding the right franchisee and location and negotiating the best lease conditions,” said Rumen Radev, Business Development Agent for Bucharest-Ilfov area.

This year, the fast food chain will also open the first Fresh Forward decor restaurant in Romania. It also plans to introduce new sandwiches and coffee flavors, and expand its home delivery service.

Subway entered the Romanian market in 2011, opening the first restaurant in April 2012. There are currently 39 Subway restaurants in the country, with 16 of them being located in Bucharest.

