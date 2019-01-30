Study: Romanians are more tolerant, open-minded

A national study focusing on the new trends in the Romanians’ lifestyle revealed that the Romanians are more tolerant and open-minded, more open to new life experiences.

For this study, Hunters, the trend division of Unlock Market Research, also looked at the controversies discussed in the public space last year, such as accepting LGBTQ communities, the #metoo movement, or talking about a healthy lifestyle.

The data were collected over a period of one year, the study trying to measure the annual evolution of trends in the thinking and behavior of Romanians, especially how they relate to the traditional social roles, to the communities they are part of, as well as to the increasing pressures imposed by the alert rhythm of life.

The results revealed that two out of three Romanians are willing to take a sabbatical year. Women with higher education and with over-average income are more willing to take an extended leave to travel and live for a while in a different culture/on a different continent. The women in this category are also more open to the idea of being friends with someone with a different sexual orientation than the traditional one, 56% of total respondents answering “yes” or “rather yes” to the question related to this topic.

Meanwhile, almost half (49%) of Romanians would try high-risk activities such as skydiving, climbing, parkour, or hiking in hard-to-reach areas. Most of them are young people aged between 16 and 34, with higher education and above-average incomes, and live in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, most of the 41% who said they are open to the idea of tattoo/piercing are women aged 16-34, living in Bucharest, with high incomes. The share of those who would try Couch Surfing (staying in the homes of strangers when traveling abroad or share their homes with travelers) is of 40%, and most of them have above-average incomes.

The study also showed that 33% of Romanians use or would use dating apps/matrimonial services. Most are men, with high incomes, aged between 25-34, living alone, many in Bucharest. A similar percentage would be willing to have intimate short-term relationships (one-night stands) or atypical relationships (such as open relationships with more than one partner).

The young people aged 16-34 are also more likely to decide to change their religion (from a total of 27%). Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents use or could turn to spiritual services offered by shamans, astrologers or gurus.

Unlock Market Research conducted the study between December 2017 and December 2018 through continuous observation of trends, qualitative exploration in 12 focus groups, and quantitative research through questionnaires applied to a representative sample of 1,000 urban Romanians aged 16 to 55.

