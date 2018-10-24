Study reveals eating out habits of Bucharesters

About 74% of Bucharest residents eat out at least once a week and most of them prefer traditional Romanian dishes, according to a study by local restaurant group City Grill. Most Bucharesters choose pubs, terraces and restaurants in central areas.

Over 66% of respondents said they are fans of traditional Romanian food, and 76% ordered such dishes at the restaurant in the last three months.

When taking other aspects into consideration, the study found that the traditional Romanian dishes are mainly the favorite food of men aged between 40 and 49 with an average income. Women prefer Italian, Mediterranean or Lebanese cuisine, similar to the younger customer segment. As customer incomes grow, Asian cuisine takes the top spot in preferences, especially the Japanese dishes.

As for beverages, most women prefer lemonade and fresh juices while men would rather have a beer. Tea is less popular, with only 18% of respondents choosing this beverage.

Half of the Bucharesters who participated in the study said they eat out 1-3 times a week. Most prefer neighborhood restaurants, but especially those located in central areas. 35% want the restaurant they choose to be child-friendly while one out of three men want to be able to watch sports on TV while eating.

The study also found that men aged 24-39 go out to eat most frequently, while 29% of men and only 10% of women don’t mind eating alone. Most women, namely over 60%, prefer to eat out with their friends.

In terms of budget, 34% of respondents spend less than RON 50 (some EUR 11) when eating out while almost one third spend between RON 50 and RON 99 (some EUR 22). 32% spend more than RON 100, with almost 10% of them having a budget of over RON 200 (some EUR 44).

Quantix market research firm conducted the study for the City Grill Group between May and July 2018, in Bucharest. A total of 723 people participated in the study.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: City Grill)