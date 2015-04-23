Study: 84% of Romanians want smoking ban in public places

Banning smoking in public places is supported by 84% of the Romanian respondents who wholly or partially agree with this measure, according to a study by the React Association.

They partially or totally support the smoking ban in open spaces such as children’s playgrounds, parks, school and high school courts.

Over three quarters of the respondents are “for” the prohibition of cigarettes sale near schools and high schools, 69% support the ban on cigarette sales near hospitals, and 66% support cigarettes sales ban near universities.

Over 20% of the non-smoking respondents or former smokers live with somebody who smokes at home, while 11% are exposed every day at work to the colleagues’ cigarette smoke for more than one hour a day.

