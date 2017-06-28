Study: 7 in 10 urban Romanians use technology for health-related activities

Seven in ten urban Romanians use technology for health-related activities, with almost 60% of them saying that this way they have a greater control over their health condition, according to a study carried out by healthcare communication agency Medic One in partnership with iSense Solutions, within the Bold by Lowe Group platform.

Other benefits include reduced stress related to the diseases they or their families may have (44%), and an easier communication with doctors (42%).

Half of the Romanians who use technology do it to find information, 35% use it to organize their health condition or medical treatment (appointments, reminders), 29% to monitor health indices, and 23% to communicate with doctors or other patients, the study shows.

Among the Romanians who go online for health-related topics, most of them used general forums in the last year (74%), specialized online platforms (69%), social media groups (37%), and blogs (32%).

“Although technology makes them feel in control and less stressed, most Romanians get information from unauthorized and unchecked sources such as forums or blogs, which can have a negative impact on their health,” said Oana Cociasu, managing partner of Medic One.

The study also shows that 67% of those who are using technology for health-related activities, including smart devices (fitness bracelets, pedometer) or mobile apps and online platforms, started doing this on their own initiative. Only 15% started using technology at the doctor’s recommendation, while 11% were influenced by family or friends.

The Romanians are also open to virtual consultations, especially to ask doctors additional questions or to find more details (89%), but also for interpreting medical investigations (87%), to monitor the progress of a disease (74%), for treatment prescription (72%), or for diagnosis (44%).

Almost 80% of Romanians would like to use apps or online platforms for medical appointments, 65% would like to use them for access to expert information about a disease or the treatment, and 61% to find the right doctor and other patients’ opinions about them.

The study was carried out online in April-May 2017 on more than 1,300 urban respondents aged over 18.

