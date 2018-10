A strong earthquake took place in Romania on the night of Saturday to Sunday, at around 3:30. The earthquake occurred in the Vrancea seismic area at a depth of around 150 kilometers and had an intensity of 5.8 degrees on the Richter scale, according to official data from the National Institute for Earth Physics.

No damages were recorded in Bucharest, according to the Emergency Situations Department. However, many people suffered panic attacks.

