Strabag wins contract to build Transilvania highway segment

Austrian group Strabag has won the contract to build the 9-km Targu Mures-Ungheni highway segment, part of the Brasov-Oradea highway.

The contract is estimated at RON 228.6 million (EUR 49.3 million), the National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR) announced yesterday.

CNAIR received 12 offers from companies and consortia interested in building the Targu Mures-Ungheni highway segment. The major Romanian construction firms were missing from the list of bidders as many of them have been affected by corruption charges or insolvencies.

The Brasov-Oradea Highway is part of the A3 highway Bucharest-Bors, which will connect the capital to the border with Hungary.

Strabag, which was involved in projects like the construction of Sky Tower, the highest office building in Bucharest, recorded a turnover of EUR 254 million last year, up 5% over the previous year. The company is the constructor of Romania’s People’s Salvation Cathedral, which will be the largest church in Romania. It is located next to the People’s Palace (the Parliament’s Palace), the second-largest building in the world.

Strabag was also involved in the construction of the Deva-Orastie highway or the Research Institute for Physics and Nuclear Engineering at Magurele. Another important project was the ParkLake Plaza shopping mall, which was completed last year.

