Store in Romanian town fined in 2017 for selling meat that expired in 2011

by Irina Popescu
The Constanta Consumer Protection inspectors found more than 70 kg of expired products in a mixed store in the town of Baneasa, in Constanta county, including chicken meat that expired in October 2011.

The inspectors also found chicken legs that expired in 2014, and other products that expired at the end of last year, reports local News.ro.

The representatives of the company owning the store were fined with RON 8,500 (over EUR 1,800). Moreover, the expired products will be destroyed.

In the same town, the inspectors also found at a restaurant some 40 kg of meat and fish without documents of origin. The storage conditions were also inappropriate, so the authorities decided to suspend the restaurant’s activity until the problems are solved.

Retailers in Romania must donate food three days before it expires

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

