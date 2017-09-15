31.5 °C
Apple co-founder comes to Bucharest conference

by Romania Insider
Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, the biggest technology group in the world, will come to Bucharest this fall. He will be a speaker at the IAA Global Conference that takes place on October 24-25.

Steve Wozniak invented the first personal computer and created the Apple I and Apple II computers. His inventions helped revolutionize the computer world. He co-founded Apple together with Steve Jobs.

The IAA Global Conference, whose theme for this year is “Creativity can Change the World”, brings over 20 international speakers to Bucharest. The event is organized by IAA Romania in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall and ARCUB Cultural Center. It takes place at the Bucharest National Opera.

