State wants extra dividends from the Bucharest airports company

Romania’s Transport Ministry, which holds the majority stake in the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), has asked the company for additional dividends worth RON 200 million (EUR 43.5 million).

The company’s General Shareholders Meeting approved the request on September 13, according to market sources. The state will get extra dividends worth RON 160 million (EUR 34.8 million) whereas the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which is a minority stakeholder in CNAB, will get about RON 40 million (EUR 8.7 million).

The Bucharest National Airport Company, founded in 2010, manages Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport and Aurel Vlaicu Airport. It recorded a turnover of EUR 191 million and a profit of EUR 52 million last year.

In the last two weeks, the Government has asked some of the most profitable state-owned companies to grant dividends in addition to those already paid from last year’s profits. The list of companies includes power producers Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica and gas producer Romgaz.

