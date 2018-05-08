State will not pay damages in case of tragic Bucharest club fire

The Bucharest Tribunal rejected on Monday, May 7, the request to introduce the Romanian state as a civilly liable party in the trial of the tragic 2015 fire at the former Colectiv club in Bucharest, which killed a total of 64 people.

This means that state institutions will not participate in the payment of compensation to victims if the court decides that such damages are imposed. The decision is final, local Digi24 reported.

The three owners of the former Colectiv club, namely Alin George Anastasescu, Paul Gancea and Costin Mincu, are standing trial in this case, being charged with manslaughter, bodily harm, and failure to comply with statutory health and safety measures at work. The list of defendants in this case also includes the owner of a fireworks company and two employees of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

The tragedy occurred on October 30, 2015, when a fire broke out at the popular Colectiv club in Bucharest, killing a total of 64 young people and injuring much more. A group of about 400 people were in the club that night.

The General Prosecutor’s Office completed the investigation in this case at the end of April 2016, finding several irregularities at the club.

Irina Marica, [email protected]