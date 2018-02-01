Startup Weekend brings entrepreneurs to Cluj-Napoca this March

Startup Weekend Cluj will return with a new edition this spring, from March 2 to March 4, at the headquarters of Telenav software company in Cluj-Napoca.

The event aims to bring together people from as many fields as possible, who want to become entrepreneurs. The participants have the opportunity to learn both within the team and from mentors who will guide them throughout the process.

During the event, the teams, which will be made up of young people passionate about entrepreneurship, will have 54 hours to develop a viable concept of a business idea.

Among the mentors of the 2018 edition there are Sebastian Campos Groth – program manager at Techstars, Bogdan Iordache – partner at Gecad Ventures and founder MVP Academy, Gabriel Dombri – CEO Tapptitude, and Mihai Rotaru – founder and CEO Clever Taxi.

Previous editions gathered over 620 participants, who formulated 190+ business ideas, out of which 78 have reached the final stage. Tickets for this year’s edition can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

The Startup Weekend concept originated in America, starting in 2007. It started with a group of people who shared their experience and helped each other, managing to evolve over time into a global community of entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs. Hundreds of cities in 135+ countries have borrowed this idea.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Startup Weekend Cluj on Facebook)