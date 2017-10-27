Starbucks opens new restaurant in Bucharest’s Old Town

Starbucks will open a new restaurant on the Lipscani street, in Bucharest’s Old Town.

The 300-sqm coffee shop will operate in a space rented from the local investor Catalin Mahu, who owns the La Mama restaurant chain. The rent in the area varies between EUR 17 and EUR 20 per sqm, depending on the total size.

The coffee shop will be opened in the next months. It will have two levels plus a terrace.

“Consumption has been on an ascending curve for several years, which has attracted sales growth, and this gives us confidence that the new Starbucks café – where we will test a new concept – will quickly become a landmark for both Bucharesters and tourists,” Mateusz Sielecki, Starbucks regional director for Romania and Bulgaria, said.

Starbucks has another restaurant in the Old Town, at Hanul lui Manuc.

