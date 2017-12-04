St. Petersburg Ballet on Ice in Bucharest with Swan Lake performance

The St. Petersburg State Ballet on Ice will deliver a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake in Bucharest on January 15 of next year. The performance is set to take place at Sala Palatului.

The Swan Lake premiere at the Balshoi Theatre in Moscow celebrates 140 years in 2017.

Most of the skaters of the Sankt Petersburg State Ensemble won national and international contests. Many of them come from famous Russian schools of figure skating, like the Jubilejni, where the world Olympic champion Evgeny Plushenko was discovered. Outstanding artists have joined the company, including the Ludmila Beloussova-Oleg Protopopov pair, the world, European and Olympic champion Alexei Ulanov or Ludmila Smirnova.

Tickets, priced RON 100 to RON 350, are available at eventim.ro, bilete.ro, iabilet.ro, bilet.ro, myticket.ro, blt.ro, startickets.ro, and salapalatului.ro.

