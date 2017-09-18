Romania’s Intelligence Service denies involvement in criminal probes

Romania’s Intelligence Service (SRI) said on Friday that it hasn’t determined and can’t determine how a criminal investigation ends.

“There is no indictment written or drafted by officers of the Romanian Intelligence Service,” according to a SRI press release issued on Friday.

SRI has never monitored criminal files before they reached the court, reads the press release.

The statement came after Daniel Dragomir, who is a former SRI officer, said last week that the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA)’s indictments are actually drafted by SRI employees. DNA employees only sign the indictments and send them to courts, according to Dragomir.

DNA chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi asked the Judicial Inspection to verify the validity of his statements.

Dragomir was sent to court for corruption deeds. Several politicians investigated for corruption in recent years have been claiming that SRI has been illegally helping DNA conduct its investigations.

