2018 Bucharest Light Festival to feature video mapping competition

Spotlight – Bucharest International Light Festival will return with a new edition this year, which will also feature a video mapping competition.

The event will take place between April 12 and April 15, when interactive installations and light shows will animate Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei boulevard.

Moreover, this year, the event will also include a video mapping competition, which will transform the façade of the CEC Palace. Those who want to participate in the contest can now register at Spotlightfestival.ro.

As it is inspired by the celebration of 100 years since the Great Union, the competition’s theme is United We Shine, the organizers announced. Thus, the participants’ proposals should focus on the concept of solidarity, the idea of connections between people and cities, between cultures and different ethnicities, facades and art, light and darkness.

A special jury will select six of the most creative proposals, which will be projected on the CEC Palace façade throughout the festival. The big winner of Spotlight 2018 video mapping contest will be chosen by the public, based on online voting.

(photo source: Spotlight Festival on Facebook; photo by Alberto Groșescu )