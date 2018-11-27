Belgian developer starts EUR 42 mln mixed real estate project in Cluj-Napoca

Real estate developer Speedwell, controlled by Belgian investors Jan Demeyere and Didier Balcaen, has started the construction of Record Park, the first mixed real estate urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca.

The project, which requires a total investment of EUR 42 million, will include a 12,000 sqm office building and 236 apartments. It also includes the transformation of an old warehouse known as the Imperial Stables, into retail and co-working spaces totaling some 2,000 sqm.

The project will also feature a World Class wellness club with semi-Olympic pool. It should be completed in the second half of 2020.

The project is being developed on a plot of 17,300 sqm, only 15 minutes away walk from the Old Town, and will have a total build (aboveground) area of 36,000 sqm, as well as vast green areas, amounting to almost half of the total land surface.

Real estate consultant Griffes is responsible for the commercial strategy of Record Park, including office leasing and marketing. Real estate consultant Imoteca will promote the project’s residential component.

Speedwell also coordinated the construction of Unirii View, an office tower in downtown Bucharest developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts.

