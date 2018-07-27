25 °C
Entrepreneur wants to take Romanian fast-food franchise abroad

Local fast-food restaurant chain and franchise Spartan has opened its seventh unit in Timisoara.

The EUR 150,000 investment was made by local investor Remus Cosovanu, who owns the Spartan restaurants in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Deva. Cosovanu has invested over EUR 750,000 in the seven restaurants in Timisoara alone. A former footballer at Politehnica Timisoara football club, Remus Cosovanu opened the first Spartan restaurant in Timisoara in 2014.

In the future, he plans to expand his business abroad by opening three restaurants in Hungary and Austria.

The Spartan franchise was launched in 2012 by local franchise group Strong MND Corporation and now has 39 restaurants in Romania, 15 of which it controls and 24 in franchise.

The Spartan chain had a turnover of EUR 20 million and over 600 employees in 2017.

Romanian fast-food chain counts 30 restaurants, eyes international expansion

