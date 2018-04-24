Hit Spanish-language telenovela to be shot in Romania

The second season of hit Spanish-language telenovela La Reina del Sur will be filmed in Romania, including at the famous Parliament Palace in Bucharest.

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved this week the request of SC GCC Film Global SRL, in collaboration with Telemundo and Diagonal TV Spain, to shoot some of the telenovela’s scenes at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, local News.ro reported. The filming is to take place in May.

Besides the famous Parliament Palace, the second season of the famous telenovela will also be shot in several other places in Bucharest, such as the Snagov Palace, The Scientists’ House, and the Air Base 90 Otopeni.

La Reina del Sur depicts the rise of Teresa Mendoza, a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. Its first season had 63 episodes and was released in 2011. The new season is to have 64 episodes.

The Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest is the world’s largest administrative building (for civilian use) and the second-largest building in the world after the Pentagon in the US. Built at the order of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the Palace has a developed area of 350,000 sqm and is housing the Romanian Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. It also contains several conference and exhibition halls and salons that are used for a wide variety of other purposes. Read more about it here.

New Ford Fiesta commercial to be shot in underground tunnel of Bucharest’s Parliament Palace

Irina Marica, [email protected]