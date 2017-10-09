Spanish short film wins Anim’est 2017 Trophy in Bucharest

The Spanish short film Dead Horses, directed by Marc Riba and Anna Solanas, won the grand trophy of this year’s edition of Anim’est – International Animation Film Festival organized in Bucharest.

The festival ended on Sunday, October 8. The Spanish short film got the distinction from the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Following this win, Dead Horses will automatically join the long list of Academy Award nominations, voted by the American Film Academy members. Anim’est is the only film festival in Romania that proposes films for the Oscar starting this year.

Meanwhile, the prize for the best short animation, offered by ShortsTV, went to The Ogre, directed by Laurene Braibant. A special mention in this category was awarded to French short film My man (Octopus), directed by Stephanie Cadoret.

Hot Dog Hands, directed by Matt Reynolds, was the big winner of the student film category, while the winner of the international feature film category was Have a Nice Day! by Liu Jian.

The blissful accidental death, directed by Sergiu Negulici, was named best Romanian short film. Two special mentions were awarded in this category, to short films Best customer by Serghei Chiviriga and Horses don’t die on a dog’s wish by Cristian Radu.

Meanwhile, the video of Katie Melua’s song Perfect World, directed by Saul Freed and Karni Arieli, won the award for best music video.

The 12th edition of Anim’est took place in several locations in Bucharest between September 29 and October 8.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Anim’est on Facebook; photo by Cătălin Georgescu)