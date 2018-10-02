Co-working space provider announces third location in Bucharest

Spaces, a provider of creative working spaces, will open its third location in Bucharest, in the Expo Business Park building.

The building is located on Clabucet Street, in the Northern part of the city. The company plans to open the new location in September next year.

With an area of over 4,100 sqm and 457 workstations, the new location offers new areas for networking and collaboration, offices for teams, co-working spaces, fully equipped office for meetings, individual furnished offices and a café.

“The demand for flexible working spaces is continuing to grow in Bucharest, because companies are increasingly preoccupied with cutting costs related to long-term rentals and to offer their employees more freedom to work when and where they want,” said Ramona Predescu (Iacob), Country Manager at Spaces Romania.

Apart from the space at Expo Business Park, Spaces owns two more locations in Bucharest in Unirii View Tower the Campus 6.1 building, with a combined 6,100 sqm.

Spaces is part of the International Workspace Group (IWG), a corporation that provides global workspaces, which is also present on the local market with the Regus brand.

