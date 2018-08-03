Sound level measurements at Romania’s biggest music festival to prevent complaints

The organizers of the Untold festival placed sound absorption panels and displayed the speakers differently so as to protect the city’s areas that were most impacted at previous editions of the event, Ioan Aurel Cherecheş, the Cluj county prefect, told Mediafax.

Untold takes place this week in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

For the first time this year, several institutions measured the sound levels before the start of the festival. The measurements were meant to help reduce noise pollution and prevent complaints.

The Cluj-Napoca Children’s Hospital were among the sites most affected by the noise coming from the festival, Cherecheş told Mediafax.

The prefect requested that measurements take place after analyzing complaints about the noise made at the previous editions of the festival. Another affected site was that close to the Sport Hotel in the city, where two blocks of flats are located.

The sound intensity should not be higher than 35 decibels inside buildings, according to the law. The measurements made close to Sport Hotel found the noise levels were inside the legal limits, while in the area of the Children’s Hospital they were slightly higher.

The festival has 10 stages placed on the Cluj Arena stadium, and in the area of the city’s Polivalenta Hall and Central Park.

