Sound art installations in Bucharest public spaces this month

Bucharesters and tourists will have the chance to discover three places in downtown Bucharest with the help of sound, in an unconventional project called Inside-Out.

The project, which was inaugurated on Thursday, September 14, presents sound art installations in the public space.

The so-called “sound path” starts from Postei Street, continuing to Curtea Veche and Sfantul Anton Square. Until September 24, the sounds will stimulate the tourists and Bucharest residents in these three places.

“In this way, visitors can also perceive the public space as a sensory experience,” according to a statement from the National History Museum of Romania.

The three spaces are located in the same area, so they can be easily visited one after another: Postei Street – sound art in the buildings’ pipes, Franceza Street – interactive ruins at Curtea Veche, Sepcari Street – Sfantul Anton Square.

Inside-Out is a project of the Goethe Institute in collaboration with the National History Museum of Romania and the Bucharest Museum.

