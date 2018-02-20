SocGen expands its service center in Bucharest

Societe Generale European Business Services, the company that operates French group Societe Generale’s service center in Romania, has expanded its offices in the West Gate business park in Bucharest by some 2,600 sqm to 17,000 sqm.

“We continue developing our operations in Romania by expanding the offices in West gate by another 2,600 sqm,” said Thierry Blain, COO of Societe Generale European Business Services.

“We currently have over 1,400 employees in our offices and the expansion will allow us to reach 2,000 employees in the future,” he added.

The company leased its first 2,600 sqm in West gate in 2012 and has expanded its offices six-fold since then. The new lease expires in 2024.

West Gate, which has been developed by Genesis Property, owned by local investor Liviu Tudor, consists of 75,000 sqm of office space. Its tenants include Dacia Renault, Siemens, Ericsson, WNS, Citi, Accenture, Panasonic, Alpha Bank, Carestream Health and Medicover.

Genesis Property owns another 75,000 sqm office park in Pipera, Novo Park, and a private student campus, West Gate Studios.

[email protected]