Social media helps Romanian woman get her money back

A woman from Sibiu, central Romania, forgot to take RON 2,500 (EUR 550) from an ATM machine, but got the money back after the man who took it decided to return the entire amount after seeing images of him on social media networks and TV.

The bank’s surveillance cameras caught the moment when the man took the money from the ATM machine. The police released the video, which quickly made it on social media sites.

“On the evening of August 22, after viewing the images on social networks, the man contacted the victim and returned the entire amount of money,” reads a press release cited by local Agerpres.

The Police announced that it dropped the criminal investigation against the 30-year-old man after he returned the money.

Irina Marica, [email protected]