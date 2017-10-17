Social Democratic Party MP could lead Romania’s energy regulator

Social Democratic Party MP Dumitru Chirita, who applied for president of the national authority for energy regulation (ANRE), received yesterday the approval of the parliament’s industry committees.

National Liberal Party MP Virgil Popescu, who is a member in the Chamber of Deputies’ industry committee, said that Dumitru Chirita had a very poor performance. Chirita didn’t know what Romgaz’s gas storage tariff was, Popescu said, reports local Mediafax.

“It was stupefying. He responded RON 720 per MWh, but the price is RON 21 per MWh,” Popescu said.

The committees also validated Zoltan Nagy-Bege as ANRE deputy president, Cornelia Sulger, as a member in ANRE’s board of directors, and Gabriel Gheorghe, as president of Romgaz’s board of directors. The Parliament will vote for these proposals on Wednesday.

