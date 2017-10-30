Snow, strong winds block several roads in Romania

Forty localities in 17 counties in Romania were impacted by the strong winds of the last 24 hours. Several roads were blocked after trees fell to the ground, while households were left without electricity.

The affected counties are Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoşani, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Giurgiu, Harghita, Maramureş, Neamţ, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, and Tulcea.

Two national roads and a county road are currently closed for traffic. They are the national road DN 12 C, between the Bicaz Chei and Gheorgheni localities, the national road DN 13 B, between the Gheorgheni and Praid localities, and the county road DJ 175 B, between the Pojorâta and Crucea localities. The Rânca to Obârşia Lotrului segment of the high-altitude road Transalpina also closed at the end of last week because of the snows, blizzard and low visibility.

The railroad network was also affected as trees fell and blocked the train circulation. Eight passenger trains stopped in the Brasov and Iasi areas on Sunday evening to allow for the fallen trees to be removed.

While Tuesday, October 31, is expected to remain a cold day, the temperatures will increase slightly beginning mid-week, when they can reach more than 10 degrees Celsius in most areas of the country.

(Photo source: ISU „Bucovina” Suceava Facebook Page)

