Winter is getting close: Weekend brings rain and snow to Romania

The weather will get cold in Romania this weekend, with two alerts of bad weather being valid for Saturday and Sunday.

The Romanian meteorologists issued an orange alert of rain and strong wind for Bucharest and Giurgiu, Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Buzău, Prahova, Ilfov, Constanța, Tulcea, Galați and Vrancea counties. The warning is valid from Saturday morning, October 7, until Sunday, October 8, at 15:00.

Another orange alert of snow targets the mountain areas, especially the Southern Carpathians. Meteorologists forecast consistent snow at altitudes of over 1,600 meters, both on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert of rain, strong wind, and snow will come into force on Saturday morning, 03:00, covering Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Transylvania, and central Moldova regions.

The temperatures will also drop this weekend, mainly in southern, eastern and central regions. For example, if the temperatures went up to 24-25 degrees Celsius in Bucharest on Friday, they will not go over 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Transport minister Razvan Cuc said on Friday that those in charge of removing the snow from the roads are ready to intervene if the weather requires it, reports local News.ro. According to him, the winter will not take the authorities “by surprise” this year, as it happened in previous years when the first snowfall usually found authorities unprepared.

Irina Marica, [email protected]