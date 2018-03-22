Up to 35 cm of snow, low temperatures in Bucharest on Friday

The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) issued a special weather forecast for Bucharest, as the Romanian capital will be under a code orange of snow and cold weather between Thursday, 23:00 and Friday, 15:00.

According to ANM, the layer of snow will reach 25-35 cm in Bucharest on Friday, and the weather will continue to be very cold.

The meteorologists said it would start to snow in Bucharest on Thursday evening, with the wind being expected to intensify in the second part of the night, blowing at speeds of 45-50 km per hour. The layer of snow is expected to reach 15-20 cm by Friday morning. Moreover, the temperature will gradually decrease, so that the minimum on Friday morning will stay at around -5 degrees Celsius, with the wind amplifying the feeling of cold.

It will continue to snow on Friday morning, with the wind being expected to blow with up to 55 km per hour. Thus, once the snowfall stops, meaning on Friday afternoon, the layer of snow will be of 25-35 cm in the capital. The temperatures will also remain below 0 degrees Celsius.

The bad weather could also bring an unusual phenomenon to Romania. Saharan dust could be blown into the region by a powerful cyclone, which will give an orange color to the snow in southeast Romania, local Digi24 reported.

A code yellow and code orange of bad weather are in force in Romania starting Thursday afternoon. Bucharest City Hall decided that all public schools in the city would be closed on Friday.

Irina Marica, [email protected]