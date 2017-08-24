Famous English band Smokie comes to Bucharest for December concert

Well-known English band Smokie will play in the Romanian capital this winter. The band will perform for their Romanian fans at Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest on December 5.

The band was formed as The Yen but later changed its name to The Sphynx, Essence, The Four Corners, and others, until it finally found its perfect name: Smokie.

It was 1975 when they launched their second album Changing All The Time and organized their first tour. The first single from the new album, If You Think You Know How to Love Me, became a hit in many European countries, peaking at No. 3 in the UK Singles Chart.

The band has gone through several line-up changes during its long career, but their hits such as Living Next Door to Alice and Don’t Play Your Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me are still popular among music fans.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest cost between RON 75 and RON 275 and can be purchased online at Bilete.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Smokie on Facebook)