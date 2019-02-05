Large meat producer announces another acquisition in Romania

The largest Romanian meat producer, Smithfield group, controlled by Chinese investors, took over a small-sized independent unit, Arad-based Maier Com., Ziarul Financiar informed.

Set up by local entrepreneur Radu Maier in 1994, the acquired company posted a EUR 2.3 million turnover in 2017. In 2016, the company had 98 employees.

In 2017, Smithfield took over local meat processors Elit Cugir and Vericom 2011 from Dorin Mateiu. The same year, Smithfield reported a cumulated turnover of EUR 550 million in Romania, 23% higher than the previous year according to ZF estimates based on official reporting of each company in the group.

The group’s biggest company is Smithfield Prod, with revenues of EUR 250 million in 2017 (up 27% compared to 2016). The slaughterhouse operated in Timis by Smithfield Prod has a capacity of 600 swine per hour and delivers fresh and processed meat. The group also holds 50 local farms, which grow some 1 million pigs per year.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)