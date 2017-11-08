Over 100 SMEs in Romania to get consultancy financed by EBRD and EU

Over 100 small and medium businesses in Romania will be able to access consultancy services for strategy, trade promotion, financial management, energy efficiency and marketing, under a programme launched yesterday by the European Investment Advisory Hub, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union.

The programme will support at least 240 SMEs in Bulgaria, Greece and Romania with tailored business advice over a three-year period. The services provided will enable the firms to access local and international consultancy services to improve their competitiveness and take their businesses to the next level.

Businesses with a turnover under EUR 50 million and fewer than 250 employees are eligible under the programme, provided they are majority locally owned.

Working closely with the EBRD, a company’s first step under the programme is to assess its needs and growth opportunities. The EBRD then connects the firm to a specialised consultant or international adviser who can offer the relevant expertise.

[email protected]