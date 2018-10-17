Romanian recruiting software firm gets EUR 1.2 mln financing for global expansion

SmartDreamers, a Romanian company that specializes in developing software solutions for recruitment marketing automation, has received a EUR 1.2 million financing after a new round of investments which ended in October.

GapMinder Venture Partners led the investments round, with some of the capital coming from Catalyst Romania private equity investment fund, local Wall-street.ro reported. SmartDreamers will use the newly attracted capital to expand globally.

The company launched in 2014 has developed solutions for recruitment through social media. After a EUR 700,000 investment in 2016, the company started focusing on marketing recruitment automation solutions, which is being used by companies in Europe, United States, Singapore and Australia.

