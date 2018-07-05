Rock concerts and motorcycle parade at festival in western Romania

A public of over 5,000 is expected at the rock concerts and the motorcycle parade of the Slowride Transalpina Fest 2018, an event taking place in Baia de Fier, in western Romania’s Gorj county.

The festival takes place between July 13 and July 15. The stage, located close to the Muierilor Cave, will host such names as Vița de Vie and Zdob și Zdub.

As it happened at the previous edition, the festival will feature the large flag of Romania made out of the red, yellow and blue-colored scarves of hundreds of motorcycle riders. Last year, over 300 riders paraded the flag for 25 kilometers.

“We want the motorcycle tricolor to become a tradition. In the coming years, depending on the duration of the procedures, we are looking to receive a homologation from the Guinnes Book of Records,” Liviu Mitroi, the president of Slowrider RC, explained.

Tickets are priced RON 30 (EUR 6.4) for one day or RON 50 (EUR 10) for the entire event. They can be purchased at ambilet.ro.

