Swedish group Skanska starts new office project in Bucharest

Swedish construction group Skanska has kicked off the work on the first phase a new office project called Equilibrium, which is located in Northern Bucharest, in Barbu Vacarescu – Floreasca area.

The first building will have a leasable area of 20,800 sqm, 12 floors, and 240 parking places, and will be completed in the second quarter of 2019, the company said in a press release. The group will invest EUR 37 million in this project.

Equilibrium will have a mix of green relaxation spaces, modern exterior furniture and meeting hubs with wireless connection in all areas and innovative sustainability features such as carbon footprint calculation, a dashboard showing energy consumption, high speed chargers for electrical cars and a dedicated application of the building.

The office complex will be made of two buildings, and will have a total rental surface of 40,700 sqm.

“It is a very good year for Skanska, given that we’re starting to develop our third office project in Romania. We have chosen to expand our presence in Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu area, in the north part of the city, and we remain confident that this continues to be one of the most popular areas, offering obvious advantages to prospective tenants,” said Aurelia Luca, country director Skanska Property Romania.

Skanska has completed one office project in Romania so far, Green Court, which was entirely purchased by real estate investment company Globalworth, the biggest office owner in Romania. Globalworth has recently purchased the third building of the Green Court office complex, in a EUR 38 million transaction.

Earlier this year, Skanska also started the construction of its second office project in Romania – Campus 6. The complex’s first building will be completed in the fall of next year, with an investment of almost EUR 38 million. The future office buildings will have a new feature for employees, namely a rooftop running track.

