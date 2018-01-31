SIXT Group Romania plans to increase managed fleet by 20% this year

SIXT Group, one of the top companies on the local rent-a-car and operational leasing market, reached 4,000 vehicles under management in 2017, and saw increases in all its business lines.

This year, the group plans to increase the managed fleet by 20%, to 5,000 vehicles.

SIXT also targets a 20% increase in turnover this year, from a level of EUR 27 million in 2017. The investment budget for this year amounts to EUR 20 million.

SIXT Group includes SIXT Rent a Car and SIXT Leasing, second-hand car dealership SIXT SH, and the Opel dealership Union Motors.

(photo source: Sixt rent a car on Facebook)