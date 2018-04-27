Six bidders interested in EUR 617 mln railway revamping contract in Romania

CFR, the state company that manages Romania’s railway system, has received six offers for the revamping of a section of the Brasov-Sighisoara railway. The contract has a value of RON 2.87 billion (EUR 617 million), VAT not included.

Austrian group Strabag competes with five consortiums made mostly of Italian and Turkish construction companies.

The 28-kilometer railway segment between the villages of Cata and Apata, is part of the European Railway Corridor IV and over 80% of the funds for the revamping work comes from the European Commission.

The six bidders for this contract are the Rail Works Association, the association made of Italian group Pizzarotti and Turkish group Ictas Insaat Sayanive Icaret, the association made of FCC Contrucction, Astaldi and Activ Group Management, the association of Saipem and Dogus Insaat ve Ticaret, Austrian group Strabag, and the association of Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret and Makiol Inșaat Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret.

[email protected]