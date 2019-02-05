Film co-produced by Romanian director wins top nods at 2019 Lumières awards

Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, a film partially shot in Romania and co-produced by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, received the Best Film, Best Director, and Best Image awards at this year’s edition of France’s Lumières awards.

The film is a noir western, staring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix. Last year, it received the Silver Lion for best direction at the Venice Film Festival.

The Lumières recognized Lukas Dhont’ Girl as the Best Foreign Film, Alex Lutz as Best Actor for his role in Guy, and Elodie Bouchez as Best Actress for the role in In Safe Hands. Pierre Salvadori, Benoît Graffin and Benjamin Charbit received the award for Best Script for En liberté !, while The Trouble With You was named Best Documentary.

The full list of winners is available here.

The Lumières are awarded based on the vote of international journalists in Paris. They are considered the French equivalent of the Golden Globes.

(Photo: The Sisters Brothers Facebook Page)

[email protected]