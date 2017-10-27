Single-parent families in Bucharest could get monthly financial help

Single-parent families with one or more children, who live in Bucharest and have an average net income per family member of up to RON 200 (EUR 43.5), may receive a monthly financial aid ranging between RON 300 (EUR 65.2) and RON 1,200 (EUR 261) based on the number of children, according to a draft project presented by the Bucharest City Hall.

The single-parent families with one or more children, whose average net income per family member ranges between RON 201 (EUR 43.7) and RON 530 (EUR 115.2) may also receive a monthly financial aid between RON 200 (EUR 43.5) and RON 800 (EUR 174) depending on the number of children.

Bucharest’s General Council (CGMB) needs to vote the draft project. If the bill is approved, Bucharest’s General Directorate for Social Assistance (DGAS) will carry out the payments every month in a banking account. Families need to live in Bucharest to get the financial help.

Some 406 families in Bucharest received a family support allowance in the second quarter of this year, according to the presentation attached to the bill. The number indicates how many families could benefit from the new financial aid.

In mid-July, CGMB voted for a monthly financial aid of RON 1,000 (EUR 217.5) for children under the age of 18 with disabilities, provided that at least one of the parents lives in Bucharest. In August, the general counselors voted for a project granting a monthly financial aid of RON 500 (EUR 108.7) to adults with disabilities who live in Bucharest.

The City Hall also grants a one-off stimulus for couples who get married in Bucharest and for each newborn.

