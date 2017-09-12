Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep qualifies for fourth straight WTA Finals

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, the second best female player in the world, has booked her ticket to the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore.

She is the second player to qualify for the WTA Finals, after WTA no.1 Garbine Muguruza.

In the new Porsche Race to Singapore ranking presented on Monday, Simona Halep is second with 5,025 points, after Muguruza with 5,307 points. The minimum number of points to reach Singapore is currently 4,975, reports Sport.ro.

This is the fourth consecutive time Simona Halep qualifies for the WTA Finals. Her best performance so far was back in 2014 when she played the final against Serena Williams.

Moreover, although she stopped in the first round at this year’s US Open, Halep was voted the tournament’s best dressed player, according to WTA. She topped the poll with over half of the votes from WTA fans (52%). Maria Sharapova came second with a share of 37% of votes, followed by Venus Williams with 6.25%.

Irina Marica, [email protected]