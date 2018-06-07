20 °C
Romania’s Simona Halep reaches Roland Garros semifinals for third time

by Romania Insider
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, the current number one in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, qualified to the semifinals of the French Open at Roland Garros for the third time.

Halep beat Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Wednesday, June 6, in a tight three-set match. The Romanian lost the first set 6-7 after tie-break but managed to make a comeback and won the next two 6-3, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Halep will play against Spanish champion Garbine Muguruza, a former Roland Garros winner in 2016. Muguruza beat Russian Maria Sharapova in the quarter finals 6-2, 6-2.

Halep and Muguruza will play this afternoon for a place in the Roland Garros final and the first place in the WTA ranking. So far, Muguruza head Halep 3-1 in their direct matches.

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep, second place in Forbes’ 2018 prize money ranking

(photo source: Roland Garros on Facebook)

