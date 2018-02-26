-9 °C
Romania’s Simona Halep to become honorary citizen of Bucharest

by Ro Insider
Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep is set to receive the title of honorary citizen of Bucharest today, February 26. The title is conferred in recognition and appreciation of her sport performances.

Romanian sports personalities, such as George Cosac, the president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, former tennis players Ilie Năstase, Andrei Pavel, and Virginia Ruzici, and retired footballer Bogdan Stelea will attend the event, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

Halep recently returned to the WTA no 1 spot, after Caroline Wozniacki was eliminated in the semifinals of the Doha tournament.

After withdrawing from the Doha tournament because of an injury, Halep will be again on court at Indian Wells, between March 5 and March 17.

