Simona Halep to play for Romania at the Fed Cup match against Canada

Tennis star Simona Halep will be part of the Romanian team at the Fed Cup match against Canada, the Romanian Tennis Federation announced.

Thus, the Romanian team will be made up of Simona Halep, Sorana Cirstea, Irina-Camelia Begu, and Raluca Olaru. They will play against the Canadian team at the Fed Cup match scheduled to take place at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on February 10-11.

This is the third time Romania and Canada meet at the Fed Cup. The Romanians won both of their previous meetings, in 1983 and in 2015.

Simona Halep had a good start of the season, winning both finals at Shenzhen Open and reaching the final at Australian Open.

(photo source: Frt.ro)