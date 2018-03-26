Romania sees first sign language theater performance

The first sign language theater performance in Romania premieres on March 27 in central Romania’s Sibiu. The event takes place at the Gong Theater, and coincides with the World Theater Day.

The performance, titled Visând Glasuri (Dreaming of Voices), is based on a concept developed by actress Nicoleta Lefter. It starts from texts by English poet and children’s writer Ted Hughes and Romanian writer Lavinia Branişte.

Another first is that two children with hearing deficiencies, Raluca Maria Şerbu and Emanuel Furdui, are part of the cast. Other members of the cast are Claudia Stühler, Claudiu Urse, Nicoleta Lefter and Paul Bondane. The show includes animations created by Paul Mureşan and music by Claudiu Urse.

“Working on this show, I realized that the sign language is the most authentic and profound language. It is touching to see, under your very eyes, how one person can define themselves through a single sign. The sign we carry with us every day and are not aware of,” Nicoleta Lefter explained.

(Photo: Teatrul GONG Sibiu‎ Facebook Page)

