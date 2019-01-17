Romania’s Sighişoara holds international competition to revamp its medieval fortifications

The fortifications of Sighişoara’s medieval fortress will be restored following an international competition, Agerpres reported.

The competition is organized by the City Hall and the Order of the Architects of Romania, based on rules adopted by UNESCO and the International Union of Architects.

The process to restore some of the fortifications was restarted after last February a section of the enclosure wall of the fortress collapsed.

Several years ago, the city was at risk of being excluded from the UNESCO World Heritage list because of the various renovation works performed without compliance to the historical monuments status.

The Sighisoara fortress was built during the 12th century by Saxon colonists. In 1999, it was included among the UNESCO World Heritage sites. It is one of best preserved inhabited citadels in Europe. The city, one of the most visited in the country, is located in the historic region of Transylvania, on the Tarnava Mare river, in Mures county. It is also home to a popular, yearly medieval festival.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

