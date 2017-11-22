Central Romania city welcomes new year with classical music

The New Year’s concert in Sibiu, a city in central Romania, will have two performances this year, on December 31 and January 1. The concerts will take place at the city’s Thalia Hall.

The performance will be delivered by the Icon Arts orchestra and the Sibiu Ballet Theater. The orchestra will be conducted by German Werner Dickel, while the eight ballet dancers will perform a choreography by Aleisha Sibhoun Prodea. The program includes works by P.I. Tchaikovsky, Antonin Dvořák, Franz Schubert and Edward Elgar.

The New Year’s concert was launched in Sibiu nine years ago, with the purpose of bringing the Viennese-inspired entertainment to the city.

Tickets for the event are on sale at Eventim.ro.

