The Sibiu City Hall will invest RON 20.4 million (EUR 4.4 million) in revamping and expanding a student dorm where it will move the city’s art high school.

The new education unit will have 20 classrooms, workshops, laboratories and an auditions hall, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

About 450 students are currently registered at the Sibiu Art High School, according to the Sibiu City Hall.

[email protected]