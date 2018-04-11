Sibiu International Street Art Festival returns with new edition this summer

The International Street Art Festival in Sibiu (SISAF), an event that aims to transform the city into a street art gallery, will return with a new edition this year, between July 2 and July 8.

The first Street Art Tour in Romania, which now includes 47 mural paintings and over 3,500 square meters of color, will be completed this year with new works that will bring the grey walls to life and regenerate the entire urban space. The theme of this edition is #CanYouFeel?, the artists having the freedom to express what they feel both through large-size mural paintings, as well as through art installations, sculptures or performances.

Registration is now open for those interested to participate in the event. The proposals can be registered at streetartfestival.ro until May 6.

Irina Marica, [email protected]