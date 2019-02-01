Sibiu competes for spot in Top 20 European tourism destinations

The city of Sibiu, the only Romanian tourist city that was awarded three Michelin stars, will compete for a place in the Top 20 European tourist destinations 2020, a competition in which it has already been preselected.

According to a Local Council decision adopted on Thursday, January 31, Sibiu will join the European Best Destinations 2020 competition and will pay a registration fee of EUR 9,980, local Agerpres reported.

The cities included in this top have enjoyed an increase in the number of tourists, ranging from 13% to 25%, according to the decision of the Sibiu Local Council.

Sibiu has so far been recognized as European Capital of Culture in 2007, and this year has the status of European Gastronomic Region.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)