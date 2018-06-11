Traditional Romanian cheese gets national protection

The traditional product Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu Cheese) has received the national protection of quality systems in accordance with European and national legislation, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture announced on Monday, June 11.

Thus, the right to use the national logo as well as the right to sell products with the name Telemea de Sibiu “belong exclusively to the producers or processors in the geographical area, namely the administrative territory of Sibiu County, which comply with the specifications and are subject to the control and certification of an Inspection and Certification Body recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

The registered name is protected against any other practice that might mislead the consumer as to the true origin of the product, the ministry also said.

Romania has four products with EU protection, namely the smoked fish Novac afumat din Tara Barsei, Sibiu Salami, the Ibanesti Cheese, and the Topoloveni Plum Jam. Also, four other products are in the evaluation stage, namely Carnati de Plescoi (the Plescoi sausages), Cascaval de Saveni (Saveni Cheese), the smoked Danube shad (Scrumbia de Dunare afumata), and Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu Cheese).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale on Facebook)