30.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 11, 15:41

Traditional Romanian cheese gets national protection

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

The traditional product Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu Cheese) has received the national protection of quality systems in accordance with European and national legislation, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture announced on Monday, June 11.

Thus, the right to use the national logo as well as the right to sell products with the name Telemea de Sibiu “belong exclusively to the producers or processors in the geographical area, namely the administrative territory of Sibiu County, which comply with the specifications and are subject to the control and certification of an Inspection and Certification Body recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

The registered name is protected against any other practice that might mislead the consumer as to the true origin of the product, the ministry also said.

Romania has four products with EU protection, namely the smoked fish Novac afumat din Tara Barsei, Sibiu Salami, the Ibanesti Cheese, and the Topoloveni Plum Jam. Also, four other products are in the evaluation stage, namely Carnati de Plescoi (the Plescoi sausages), Cascaval de Saveni (Saveni Cheese), the smoked Danube shad (Scrumbia de Dunare afumata), and Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu Cheese).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now